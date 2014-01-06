Nvidia CEO talks up mobile chips with brawny PC graphics

| LAS VEGAS
LAS VEGAS Jan 5 Chipmaker Nvidia Corp
gave new details of an upcoming chip with beefed-up graphics for
mobile gadgets and cars as it faces a slowing personal computer
industry and harsh competition in smartphones and tablets.
The K1 is Nvidia's first mobile chip to incorporate the
Kepler graphics technology the company uses in the high-end
components it makes for PC game enthusiasts, Chief Executive
Jen-Hsun Huang told reporters at an event in Las Vegas on Sunday
ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show.
Huang in recent years has expanded Nvidia's business beyond
its core PC market and into mobile devices with the company's
Tegra lineup of chips. But he has encountered heavy competition
from larger Qualcomm Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
in making components for tablets and smartphones.
Nvidia is betting that adding cutting-edge graphics
technology to its mobile chips will entice more manufacturers
and consumers to see tablets as viable alternatives to consoles
for playing high-end games like first-person shooters.
"We've brought mobile computing to the same level as desktop
computing...the same level as supercomputing," Huang said of the
K1's graphics technology.
Nvidia's most recent Tegra 4 processors are used in
Microsoft Corp's Surface 2 tablet and a smartphone made
by Xiaomi in China, but Wall Street is concerned the company is
making too little progress for the money it spends to develop
the chips.
In the third quarter, sales from Nvidia's Tegra mobile chips
fell 54 percent and sales from its PC graphics chips, which
account for the majority of the company's total revenue,
declined 2 percent.
The K1 was previously codenamed Logan, an alias of the comic
book superhero Wolverine. An automotive version of the chip will
be ideal for camera-based computation in future self-driving
cars with applications like pedestrian detection and collision
avoidance, Huang said.
Following in the footsteps of recent chip announcements from
Qualcomm, Samsung and Apple Inc, Nvidia's Tegra K1
lineup will also include a version with 64-bit features
typically found in personal computers.
Processors with 64-bit features can take advantage of more
memory than 32-bit processors now found in most mobile devices,
potentially letting them work faster and more efficiently.
Current smartphones don't have enough memory to give 64-bit
processors an advantage of 32-bit chips, but future phones
probably will include enough memory to give the 64-bit
processors a performance boost.
Nvidia said it expects a 32-bit version of the K1 chip to
appear in devices in the first half of 2014, with the 64-bit
chip appearing later in the year.
With progress in mobile devices slow, Nvidia is increasingly
looking to the automotive industry and cloud computing to fuel
future growth. It has made deals with Audi, BMW and Tesla to use
Tegra chips in dashboard entertainment and navigation systems.
At last year's Consumer Electronics Show, Nvidia unveiled a
handheld gaming device called Shield, made with its Tegra 4 chip
and based on Google Inc's Android platform. Nvidia has
not said how many Shield devices it has shipped since their
launch in July.