CES-Panasonic mulls lower headcount, unit sales, partnerships

LAS VEGAS Jan 8 Japan's Panasonic Corp
may see its headcount fall further and may sell non-core
money-making business units to raise cash, president Kazuhiro
Tsuga told reporters at the CES consumer electronics show in Las
Vegas on Tuesday.
Hammered by competition from South Korean rivals such as
Samsung Electronics, Panasonic may also squeeze
wages and seek joint ventures in its semiconductors and other
struggling operations in a bid to rekindle profit growth, Tsuga
said.
The Panasonic chief said in an earlier keynote speech he
would pursue strategies to expand business-to-business sales of
car batteries, in-flight entertainment systems, hydrogen cells,
solar panels and LED lighting.