UPDATE 2-Holiday PC sales dip for first time in 5 years

* 2012 fourth-quarter PC sales down 6.4 pct
* Full year 2012 sales drop first time since 2001
* Microsoft Windows 8 did not spur sales, analysts say
* No magic bullets for growth at CES
By Bill Rigby
LAS VEGAS, Jan 10 Holiday-season sales of
personal computers fell for the first time in more than five
years, according to tech industry tracker IDC, as Microsoft
Corp's new Windows 8 operating system failed to excite
buyers and many instead opted for tablet devices and
smartphones.
The slump caps a miserable year for PC makers such as
Hewlett-Packard Co, Lenovo Group and Dell Inc
, which saw the first annual decline for more than a
decade with no immediate signs of relief.
It underscores an unspectacular launch for the latest
version of the Windows franchise, which Microsoft is banking on
to fight off incursions into the PC arena by touch-friendly
devices such as Apple Inc's iPad.
"The sense is that until Windows 8 is fully installed and
prices start to come down, we will be in this state of negative
dynamics in the PC market," said Aaron Rakers, an analyst at
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co.
Still, analysts warn against counting out Windows 8 -- the
most radical change in the operating system in 20 years -- as
consumers grow more comfortable with its tile-based interface
and touch features.
In the past, a new operating system from Microsoft tended to
stimulate a spurt of PC sales, but PC makers simply did not get
enough attractive machines into the market, said IDC.
"Lost in the shuffle to promote a touch-centric PC, vendors
have not forcefully stressed other features that promote a more
secure, reliable and efficient user experience," said Jay Chou,
senior research analyst at IDC.
This year could be better, he suggested, even in the face of
talk about the death of the PC as tablets are on track to
outsell full-featured machines for the first time in the United
States.
"As Windows 8 matures, and other corresponding variables
such as Ultrabook pricing continue to drop, hopefully the PC
market can see a reset in both messaging and demand in 2013,"
said Chou.
PC makers sold 89.8 million units worldwide in the fourth
quarter of last year, down 6.4 percent from the same quarter of
2011. That was slightly worse than expected by most, and the
worst performance for more than five years, when the global
economy shuddered to a halt and ushered in the worst recession
since World War II.
For all of 2012, 352 million PCs were sold, down 3.2 percent
from 2011. That was the first annual decline since 2001,
according to IDC, in the wake of the tech stock crash and the
Sept. 11 attacks.
IDC is forecasting a meager 2.8 percent growth in PC sales
for 2013.
"There's a lack of compelling reasons to upgrade," said
Ashok Kumar, an analyst At Maxim Group, who said people are now
waiting up to 10 years to replace computers rather than five in
the past.
"Increases in performance have been smaller and there are
fewer new applications that require more computing horsepower,"
he said. "In developing markets, the first purchase is not a PC,
it's a smartphone, especially in markets where literacy levels
are low."
NO MIRACLES AT CES
The numbers are bad news for Microsoft, which still provides
the underlying software for nine out of 10 PCs but is suffering
as Apple's iPad and other tablets eat away at the cheap end of
the PC market.
Touch-friendly Windows 8 and Microsoft's own Surface tablet
were designed to counter that shift, but the radical new-look
software has not gripped consumers' imaginations.
"Windows 8 wasn't going to be as big a catalyst," said Shaw
Wu, analyst at Sterne Agee. "It's so different, it's almost
uncomfortably different from past Windows, and there's a risk
that Windows 8 ends up like Vista."
Windows Vista, released worldwide in 2007, was Microsoft's
least popular operating system with users in recent years.
Microsoft pulled out of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las
Vegas this year, vacating its usual sprawling display area, but
PC makers such as Asustek, LG Electronics
and Samsung Electronics filled the gap with a
dizzying array of big screen computers, lightweight laptops,
tablets and combinations of those, all running Windows 8.
Many of the new models attracted jostling crowds on the show
floor, like Panasonic Corp's 20-inch
ultra-high-definition tablet and Razer's dedicated Edge tablet
for PC gamers.
But none was hailed a show-stopper that might
single-handedly turn around the fortunes of Windows.
"No single device will spur sales, it will take time for
consumers to learn that Windows 8 even exists. CES will do
little to change that," said Sarah Rotman Epps, an analyst for
tech research firm Forrester. "Windows 8 is going to be a slow
ramp, regardless of hardware quality."
Microsoft says it feels good about the progress of Windows
8, as sales hit 60 million this week after 10 weeks on the
market. That is in line with Windows 7 three years ago, and well
ahead of Vista, which took 100 days to reach 40 million sales.
Tami Reller, chief financial officer of Microsoft's Windows
unit, said sales of Windows 8 PCs may have been held back by
shortages of the most popular touch-screen machines.
"The level of demand I think surprised a lot of people.
And frankly, the supply was too short," said Reller at an
analyst presentation at CES this week.
Microsoft is looking to juice that demand further this
month with its new Surface with Windows 8 Pro, a tablet running
an Intel processor that is fully compatible with Office and
traditional PC programs, unlike the first Surface it launched
last year based on an ARM Holdings-designed chip.
Despite that bullishness, analysts have been edging down
their earnings expectations for Microsoft lately.
"Win 8 is disappointing, the PC market will remain weak for
awhile and margins are likely capped," said Morgan Stanley
analyst Adam Holt on Thursday, as he downgraded the stock to
'equal-weight' from 'overweight'.
Investors are also nonplussed, driving Microsoft's shares
down neraly 20 percent since last March, even as the Standard &
Poor's 500 has marched upward to a five-year high this week. The
shares are down 6 percent since the launch of Windows 8 on Oct.
26.