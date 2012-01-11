CES-Samsung CEO:To focus more on profit than handset sales volume

LAS VEGAS Jan 10 Samsung Electronics Co
, the world's No.2 handset maker, will focus more on
improving profits than boosting handset volume shipments, its
chief executive Choi Gee-sung told Reuters on Tuesday.
"What's the point of selling $20 phones? Our sales revenue
already topped (that of Nokia) last year. Profits are also
higher," Choi told Reuters in the company's booth at the annual
Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
"Competition will come from elsewhere. There are others who
make more profits than us. Our target should move on to this,"
Choi said.
A day earlier, Choi told reporters that Samsung was
confident it would become the world's largest cellphone maker
this year, ending Nokia's 14-year reign in the mobile
handset market.
Samsung became the world's top smartphone maker in the third
quarter of 2011 and is quickly building on its supremacy with
sleek designs and a rich product line-up.
Apple, the most profitable smartphone maker, boasts
a 40 percent gross margin, or the percentage of sales left after
subtracting the cost of goods sold. By comparison, Samsung's
phone division has reported a margin of 17 percent.
Apple is Samsung's biggest client, buying mainly chips and
flat screens, and is also locked in a bitter global patent
battle with the South Korean firm.