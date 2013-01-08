UPDATE 2-CES-Sony mulls battery unit sale in push toward core electronics

* Sony considers sales of battery unit, no decision yet
* CEO Hirai says to start selling 4K movies in U.S. this
spring
* To add 55-inch and 65-inch ultra-high definition TV models
By Tim Kelly
LAS VEGAS, Jan 7 Sony Corp is
considering the sale of its battery business but has made no
decision yet, Chief Executive Kazuo Hirai said on Monday, as the
company seeks to offload non-core assets and revive its consumer
electronics business.
Hirai also told reporters on the sidelines of the Consumer
Electronics Show in Las Vegas that Christmas sales were "pretty
much" in line with expectations, although sales of its handheld
game console Vita were at the low end of its expectations. He
gave no further details.
In November, Sony revised down its forecast for full-year
sales of handheld PSP and Vita game consoles to 10 million
units, compared with a prediction it made in August for 12
million.
Under Hirai, Sony is doubling down on consumer electronics -
with a focus on mobile phones, tablets and gaming - while
shedding non-core assets, as it seeks to regain ground against
rivals like Samsung Electronics Co and bounce back
from four straight years of net losses.
Sony and Japan's other big TV makers, Panasonic Corp
and Sharp Corp, have also been hobbled by a
strong yen that has squeezed margins, although the currency has
weakened in recent months.
"The discussion (on selling units) extends to any business
that aren't really adding to the core business," Hirai said.
He said Sony would keep units that would help it revive its
television business, tap emerging markets and expand its medical
devices segment.
Helped by sales of assets, Sony expects to eke out a net
profit of 20 billion yen ($230 million) in the year ending March
31, after losing 457 billion yen ($5.2 billion) in the previous
financial year.
The Japanese company in September sold its chemical business
to a state-owned bank in Japan for $700 million.
Reuters reported in late November that Sony had been
approached by at least three investment banks offering to sell
its battery business.
At a news conference earlier, Hirai also said Sony would
kick off sales of high-vision 4K versions of existing movie
titles in the United States this spring and expand its offerings
of TV models.
The 4K ultra-high definition versions offer four times the
resolution of conventional high-definition images. Sony will
also expand its line-up of ultra-high definition TVs with
55-inch and 65-inch screens in the spring, Hirai said.
Also at the CES show on Monday, the chief executive of South
Korean flat-screen maker LG Display Co Ltd said the
company was in talks with Japanese TV manufacturers to supply
organic light emitting diode (OLED) panels.
Shares of Sony were down 1.4 percent on Tuesday afternoon in
Tokyo, against a 1.1 percent drop in the benchmark Nikkei
average.