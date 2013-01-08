CES-Sony to launch 4K movies in the U.S. in spring

LAS VEGAS Jan 7 Sony Corp will launch
next-generation 4K versions of existing movie titles in spring
this year, its CEO Kazuo Hirai said at a press conference at the
CES consumer electronics show in Las Vegas on Monday.
The 4K versions support four times the definition of
conventional high-definition images. Sony will also expand its
line-up of ultra-high definition TVs with 55-inch and 65-inch
models in the spring, Hirai said.
Under Hirai, the maker of Bravia televisions is doubling
down on consumer electronics, with a focus on mobile phones and
tablets, cameras and gaming.