CES-Sony to launch 4K movies in the U.S. in spring

LAS VEGAS Jan 7 Sony Corp will launch next-generation 4K versions of existing movie titles in spring this year, its CEO Kazuo Hirai said at a press conference at the CES consumer electronics show in Las Vegas on Monday.

The 4K versions support four times the definition of conventional high-definition images. Sony will also expand its line-up of ultra-high definition TVs with 55-inch and 65-inch models in the spring, Hirai said.

Under Hirai, the maker of Bravia televisions is doubling down on consumer electronics, with a focus on mobile phones and tablets, cameras and gaming.
