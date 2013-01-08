CES-Sony says mulling sale of battery unit, no decision yet

LAS VEGAS Jan 7 Sony Corp is
considering the sale of its battery business but it has made no
decision yet, Chief Executive Kazuo Hirai said on Monday, as the
company looks to offload non-core assets and focus on reviving
its fortunes.
"The discussion (on selling units) extends to any businesses
that aren't really adding to the core business," he said.
Sony is selling off assets to help it pare costs and
generate cash it can book as operating profit. The Japanese
company in September sold its chemical business to a state-owned
bank in Japan for $700 million. Sony is also mulling the sale of
its New York headquarters.