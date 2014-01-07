UPDATE 2-Sony to test PlayStation-based cloud TV service

By Liana B. Baker
LAS VEGAS Jan 7 Sony Corp will begin
testing a new television service that combines traditional
viewing with on-demand content through its PlayStation gaming
system, a cloud-based service could possibly change
long-established cable and media industry relationships.
Sony executives described the as-yet unnamed service on
Tuesday as a blend of live cable, on-demand and DVR content.
Speaking at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, they
promised an intuitive design for searching for content -
addressing a common complaint of cable customers.
Sony's embryonic effort builds on similar moves by Microsoft
Corp and Intel Corp. Viewers could buy viewing
packages through Sony, much as customers now do through cable
operators like Comcast. As envisioned, the service
would allow subscribers to play games, call up TV shows and
movies, and tune into broadcast channels via a single box.
It was unclear how advanced Sony's project was. It did not
announce any deals with media companies, but said details will
be forthcoming and the service will be tested and unveiled this
year.
Sony CEO Kaz Hirai told reporters on Tuesday the company had
struck up "a good dialogue" with content holders, or media
companies. But he stopped short of describing the impact on the
cable industry.
Hirai denied that Sony's service would compete with pay TV
companies such as Comcast or DirecTV even though it plans to
sell consumers a package of live television channels, which they
currently get through cable providers.
"We're offering live TV and we're combining it with other
video services... We don't set out to do this and say we're
going to compete with cable companies," he told reporters.
"Whether you believe it's competitive or not, that's your
question."
Sony, which already owns a major film and entertainment
production business, says it is trying to create a more personal
service for consumers accustomed to getting much of their TV
content through cable providers.
Intel Corp also tried to shake up the traditional
TV industry with Intel TV. But the chipmaker has struggled to
seal deals with major media corporations, and is looking to sell
the business.
Negotiations between new players and entrenched cable and
media industry companies have been tricky. Industry sources say
the difficulty of working out subscriber fees, plus media
providers' reluctance to jeopardize long-established
relationships and businesses, have complicated efforts by Apple
and Intel to stream content directly off the cloud and
into living rooms.
TOUCH AND GO
Hirai said the Playstation's installed user-base of about 70
million households gave Sony a competitive advantage.
Microsoft Corp, the other big purveyor of gaming
consoles, is also battling for a slice of the increasingly
crowded living-room entertainment space. It plans to develop its
own programs while ensuring that the Xbox One console streams
popular media apps such as Netflix.
Meanwhile, on-demand services such as Netflix, Hulu and
Amazon's Instant Video are rapidly expanding their
audience.
"For years, consumer electronics companies have tried in
various forms to transform the living room and the home
entertainment experience because it is fundamentally outdated
and flawed," Playstation chief Andrew House told the Las Vegas
crowd earlier on Tuesday.
House also said Sony has sold 4.2 million PlayStation 4 game
consoles as of Dec. 28, surpassing the 3 million Microsoft Xbox
One devices sold as of end-2013.
Sony also plans to launch "PlayStation Now" this summer, a
service that will stream games from remote cloud-based servers
to consoles, TVs, tablets and smartphones, House said.
That cloud-gaming service incorporates technology from
Gaikai, a California-based company Sony acquired for $380
million in 2012.
On Tuesday, shares in Gamestop Inc plunged 8.4
percent to $44.14 on fears that the cloud-based gaming service
-- which can stream older games to the PS4 -- will jeopardize
the retailer's large and growing used-game business.