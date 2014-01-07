Sprint unveils "framily" plans for up to 10 people

NEW YORK Jan 7 Sprint Corp announced a
new option for customers on Tuesday called the "framily" plan
that allows up to 10 family members or friends to discounts if
they sign up for service as a group.
Chief Executive Dan Hesse said during a webcast of an
investor conference on the sidelines of the Consumer Electronics
Show in Las Vegas that, while the new plans would bring in less
average monthly revenue per user, it would help its financials
by decreasing customer defections
The service could cost as little as $25 per person for a
group of seven people with 1 gigabyte of data each or $45 per
person for groups that want unlimited data downloads.