Time Warner Cable stanched subscriber losses in Q4

LAS VEGAS Jan 8 Time Warner Cable shed
215,000 video subscribers in the fourth quarter but added about
40,000 high-speed Internet home customers, its chief financial
officer said on Wednesday.
That marked an improvement from the third quarter, when it
lost 304,000 video customers on a net basis, almost double what
Wall Street expected. It blamed some of the losses on a
month-long blackout by CBS Corp. The cable operator has
been the subject of takeover speculation.
"We have our mojo back on the subscriber side," CFO Arthur
Minson said on the sidelines of the Consumer Electronics Show in
Las Vegas.