CES-YouTube eyes gadgets, channels to boost viewership

| LAS VEGAS
LAS VEGAS Jan 9 YouTube is looking to
increase viewership on its online video service by making the
service available on an array of connected devices and by adding
new content, according to a top executive for the Google Inc
unit.
The next challenge for the popular service, which already
has 800 million viewers a month, is to make YouTube a more
central part of these viewers' lives, said Robert Kyncl, YouTube
vice president in charge of content partnerships.
"What we want is for viewers is to spend more time on
YouTube," Kyncl told Reuters in an interview at the Consumer
Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
Kyncl, who moved from online rival Netflix a year
and a half ago, comes to the consumer electronics showcase each
year to check out connected devices because the more gadgets
available with Internet access, the more ways consumers can
watch YouTube.
"We're a huge benefactor of what consumer electronics
companies are doing with their devices, which is building
Internet connectivity into them," he said. "It's allowing us to
get in front of more consumers."
According to Kyncl, who is due to deliver a keynote speech
at the show on Thursday, YouTube already works on about 350
million devices, including tablets, phones and televisions.
On mobile phones alone, consumers look at half a billion
YouTube videos every day, a viewership rate that doubled in the
space of about a year. As a result Kyncl declined to predict the
growth rate for 2012 except to say that it would be rapid.
"We were wrong in our projections in this past year. We were
too conservative," he said. "It's not just YouTube. Its Hulu or
Netflix too. Whether its mobile tablets or TV. It will
continue."
Unlike Netflix, YouTube currently depends on advertising for
its revenue. The company does offer an online movie rental
service on a smaller scale. Kyncl was coy about whether YouTube
would ever expand into paid video services.
"I'll never say never. Anything's possible," he said but
added that "Right now we're looking to execute on the deals
we've struck last year."
Kyncl spent 2011 forging new partnerships with content
providers to expand YouTube's offerings. YouTube has also
reorganized its website to offer consumers video "channels" to
cater to personal interests with an aim to making the site more
appealing.
"On the product side we've started to reorganize the site
around channels," he said. "On the content site we started to
commission more and more channels for certain genres."
Kyncl said that from about 500 content provider proposals
YouTube received last year, YouTube had signed on about 100
partners, with whom it shares advertising revenue.
The executive declined to say how the new content had
changed viewerhip habits so far for the website, which attracts
about 3 billion views per day. YouTube says that its users
upload an average of 48 hours worth of content every minute.
Asked what kind of developments he wants to see at CES,
Kyncl pointed to high-speed networks based on fourth-generation
(4G) wireless data technology.
"The thing I wish for is faster and faster roll out of 4G
networks," he said. "Having connectivity is what people crave. I
just want more and more bandwidth."