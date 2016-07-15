Sao Paulo state has been interested in selling Cesp stake: finance secretary

SAO PAULO, July 15 The Sao Paulo state government has been interested in selling its controlling stake in power utility Cesp SA for some time, the state finance secretary, Renato Villela, told Reuters in a phone interview on Friday.

Regulatory changes under implementation by interim president Michel Temer may ease a possible privatization, Villela said. The government has not yet taken a decision or defined a schedule for a formal sale process, he said, adding that the government is evaluating the effect of regulatory changes in the market. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)