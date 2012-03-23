Cessna, China's AVIC in JV talks to build Cessna jets

BEIJING, March 23 Cessna Aircraft Co, the
world's biggest business jet maker, signed two agreements on
Friday with Aviation Industry of China Corp (AVIC),
formalising talks for a joint venture that would manufacture
Cessna business jets in China.
According to a joint statement, Cessna, a subsidiary of
diversified U.S. manufacturer Textron Inc, AVIC and the
Chengdu municipal government will start discussions to form a
joint venture for production of mid-sized Cessna business jets
and new products for the business jet market.
AVIC and Cessna also agreed to jointly pursue a general
aviation business in China, including forming an aircraft
services network.
"China's market potential is tremendous and therefore
represents an exciting opportunity for Cessna," said Cessna
President and Chief Executive Scott Ernest.
Cessna's rival Gulfstream expects demand from China to
remain strong despite signs of a slowdown in the world's
second-largest economy, its President Larry Flynn said in
December.
The General Dynamics Corp subsidiary, which counted
on the United States to generate 80 percent of its business 10
years ago, received half of its global orders from Asia-Pacific
in 2011, said Flynn.
Late last year, Gulfstream secured an order for 20 jets from
China Minsheng Banking Corp , its largest
order in 2011.