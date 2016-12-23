UPDATE 1-Advent buys Brazilian university Cesuca, mulls new acquisitions for 2017

(Adds Advent executive comments, background)
SAO PAULO Dec 23 Advent International Corp and
its FSG Brazilian education company purchased Brazil's Faculdade
Cesuca university in Rio Grande do Sul state for an undisclosed
price, the U.S. private equity firm said in a statement on
Friday.
Advent since last year has controlled FSG, which is formally
known as Centro Universitário da Serra Gaúcha. The acquisition
of Cachoeirinha, Brazil-based Faculdade Cesuca will add 2,600
students to the company's 11,000.
Advent Director Newton Maia said in an interview that FSG
would probably make two other acquisitions of universities in
2017. The private equity firm is doing due diligence in one
company in Brazils northeastern region, Maia said, declining to
disclose its name.
Advent expects FSG to reach 20,000 students next year, Maia
said. The firm was an early investor in Kroton Educacional SA
, holding stakes in the worlds largest listed
for-profit education company from 2009 to 2013, he said.
The move shows investors still see growth potential in
for-profit education in Brazil, even as the countrys effort to
rein in public budget deficits affects government-backed student
loans. Brazils government recently announced new rules for
student loan program Fies.
(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Lisa Von Ahn)