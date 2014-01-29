版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 30日 星期四 06:30 BJT

Brazil's Cetip CFO Gomes to step down amid management shuffle

SAO PAULO Jan 29 Cetip SA Mercados Organizados , Brazil's largest securities clearinghouse, said Chief Financial Officer Francisco Carlos Gomes has tendered his resignation amid a broad management shuffle announced late on Wednesday.

Gomes, who became CFO in May 2012, will step down on Jan. 31, alongside two executive directors in Cetip's securities and liens business segments, according to a securities filing. Gomes, also a veteran of rival BM&FBovespa SA, will be replaced temporarily by Chief Executive Officer Gilson Finkelsztain, the filing added.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐