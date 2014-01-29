Brazil's Cetip CFO Gomes to step down amid management shuffle

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 24
SAO PAULO Jan 29 Cetip SA Mercados Organizados , Brazil's largest securities clearinghouse, said Chief Financial Officer Francisco Carlos Gomes has tendered his resignation amid a broad management shuffle announced late on Wednesday.
Gomes, who became CFO in May 2012, will step down on Jan. 31, alongside two executive directors in Cetip's securities and liens business segments, according to a securities filing. Gomes, also a veteran of rival BM&FBovespa SA, will be replaced temporarily by Chief Executive Officer Gilson Finkelsztain, the filing added.
* Says Janssen Holding GmbH, a Swiss subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, published the provisional notice of the end result of its all-cash public tender offer in Switzerland to acquire all publicly held shares of Actelion Ltd
April 24 Large drugmakers with piles of cash are on the hunt for promising medicines being developed by small companies to treat NASH, a progressive fatty liver disease poised to become the leading cause of liver transplants by 2020.