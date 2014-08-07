Brazil's Cetip misses profit estimates as expenses climb

SAO PAULO Aug 7 Net income at Cetip SA Mercados
Organizados, Brazil's largest securities
clearinghouse, missed estimates for the second quarter after
expenses rose faster than expected.
Profit at the Sao Paulo-based company reached 99.5 million
reais ($43.3 million) in the quarter, up 9.1 percent from a year
earlier but down 0.5 percent on a quarterly basis. A Reuters
poll of five analysts predicted net income of 106 million reais
in the quarter.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operational profits known as EBITDA,
was 172 million reais, above the poll's estimate of 168 million
reais.
($1 = 2.30 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Ken Wills)