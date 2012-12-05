版本:
2012年 12月 6日

Brazil's Cetip prepared to become exchange-CEO

SAO PAULO Dec 5 Cetip SA Mercados Organizados is prepared to become an exchange if regulators decide derivatives must be traded in an exchange environment, Luiz Fernando Fleury, Cetip's chief executive officer, said on Wednesday.

As Latin America's largest clearinghouse, Cetip focuses on clearing and settlement services for securities and financial and commodity derivatives.

