2012年 11月 8日

Brazil's Cetip to amortize 100 million reais in debentures

RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 7 Brazilian securities clearinghouse Cetip in a regulatory filing on Wednesday said it would amortize 100 million reais ($49.26 million) worth of debentures by the end of this month.

Cetip said the move, a partial amortization of debentures it issued in 2010, is "indicative of the company's good performance and a result of its heightened capacity to generate cash."

Last year, Cetip also paid 100 million reais out of the total of 900 million reais worth of debentures it issued.

