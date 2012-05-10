Brazil's Cetip first-quarter profit soars 78.6 pct

BRIEF-Teck announces cash tender offers and consent solicitations
SAO PAULO May 10 Net income at Cetip , Latin America's largest financial clearinghouse, soared 78.6 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, beating analysts' estimates.
The São Paulo-based company posted profit of 71.434 million reais ($36.4 million) in the period, compared with 39.99 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Thursday. The result came in above the average 66.9 million reais estimate in a Reuters poll of six analysts.
Feb 16 The activist investor targeting U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp. said in a letter to the company's board on Thursday that he was willing to adjust certain demands as long as his CEO candidate was guaranteed a four-year contract.
* Serinus announces filing of final short form prospectus, expected closing of offering for gross proceeds of cdn$25.2 million and refiling of annual information form Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: