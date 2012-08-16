版本:
Cetip sees need for foreign money in Brazil roads, rails plan

SAO PAULO Aug 16 Brazil's plan to boost infrastructure and logistics investments by 133 billion reais ($65 billion) is likely to require foreign money, since local savings might not be enough to fund projects, Luiz Fernando Vendramini Fleury, chief executive of securities clearinghouse Cetip, said on Thursday.

