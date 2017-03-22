BM&FBovespa-Cetip deal ups entry barriers to Brazil, official says

BRIEF-Allianz, Capital One invest tax equity in Broadview wind farm
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm
SAO PAULO, March 22 BM&FBovespa SA's planned takeover of rival clearinghouse Cetip SA Mercados Organizados makes it tougher for rivals to enter Brazil's financial trading and clearing markets, and requires changes to gain approval, a member of antitrust watchdog Cade said on Wednesday.
In a meeting to discuss the antitrust implications of the takeover, Cade councilor Cristiane Alkmin recommended the watchdog's board implement remedies to approve the 12 billion-real ($3.9 billion) deal.
($1 = 3.0949 reais) (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
(Adds comment, detail; updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, May 24 London copper fell on Wednesday after credit ratings agency Moody's downgraded China due to its massive debt, with muted trade expected ahead of the release later in the session of minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting. "After a set of less-than-positive U.S. data, a debt (agency) downgrading China, Noble struggling ... and the banks reporting a 29-percent drop in commodities revenue, th
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2