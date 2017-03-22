版本:
BM&FBovespa-Cetip deal ups entry barriers to Brazil, official says

SAO PAULO, March 22 BM&FBovespa SA's planned takeover of rival clearinghouse Cetip SA Mercados Organizados makes it tougher for rivals to enter Brazil's financial trading and clearing markets, and requires changes to gain approval, a member of antitrust watchdog Cade said on Wednesday.

In a meeting to discuss the antitrust implications of the takeover, Cade councilor Cristiane Alkmin recommended the watchdog's board implement remedies to approve the 12 billion-real ($3.9 billion) deal.

($1 = 3.0949 reais) (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
