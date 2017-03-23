UPDATE 4-Brazil approves $3.9 bln BM&FBovespa-Cetip tie-up

(Adds appointment of new CEO, approval from CVM)
By Leonardo Goy and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 22 Brazil's antitrust
watchdog Cade on Wednesday approved financial bourse BM&FBovespa
SA's takeover of rival clearinghouse Cetip SA
Mercados Organizados, and will not require any
antitrust measures beyond those the firms proposed themselves.
Three of four Cade board members decided to endorse the 12
billion-real ($3.9 billion) deal, which will involve independent
pricing monitoring and platform access to rivals in terms
previously proposed by the companies to the agency.
Cristiane Alkmin, the case's rapporteur, had sought tougher
restrictions beyond those the companies agreed to.
Ultimately, the plenary of Cade voted 4-0 to approve the
deal, with the self-imposed restrictions. Shares of both
companies surged.
In a widely expected move, BM&FBovespa's takeover of Cetip
also received regulatory approval from the securities and
exchange industry watchdog CVM on Wednesday, the body said in a
statement.
The spike in shares was "mainly due to the approval of the
deal with remedies that were not very onerous," said Tito
Labarta, an analyst with Deutsche Bank Securities in New York.
The deal will give BM&FBovespa control of Cetip,
Latin America's largest securities clearinghouse, with almost
full control of Brazil's market for registration and custody of
local fixed-income instruments and over-the-counter derivatives.
The companies said in a joint statement that Gilson
Finkelsztain, chief executive officer at Cetip before the
merger, would take over as CEO of the new company from May 1.
Currently BM&FBovespa enjoys a near monopoly on all trading,
clearing and settlement services for locally traded shares and
bourse-traded derivatives. Trading transactions in Brazil are
settled through a central counterparty clearinghouse, a complex
and capital-intensive venture that for years has helped drive
newcomers away from BM&FBovespa's turf.
The so-called concentration control accord that BM&FBovespa
presented to Cade agreed to create a committee to monitor
pricing on some products and analyze requests from potential
market newcomers to pay for the use of clearing and payment
settlement platforms within the next 120 days.
Terms of self-imposed remedies will remain in place for five
years.
Shares of BM&FBovespa closed 3.1 percent higher at 18.94
reais, after jumping as much as 7.1 percent during the session.
Cetip's stock added 1.4 percent to 48.30 reais.
BM&FBovespa announced the deal in April, following repeated
attempts to buy Cetip. The transaction would create the largest
market structure player in Latin America, with stakes in
Mexican, Colombian, Peruvian and Chilean counterparts.
The accord has four main legs: implementing rules to access
the combined entity's post-trading capabilities in the equities
segment; rules to treat clients equally; a compliance code for
pricing for products and services, and; terms of access to the
clearings and payment settlement platform.
COMPETITORS
Potential rivals demanded close monitoring of fulfillment of
approval terms.
"Today's historic ruling by Cade approves the
BM&FBovespa-Cetip agreement but imposes important obligations on
the firms that must be fulfilled in order to finalize their
merger," exchange operator ATS Brasil said in a statement.
ATS Brasil, which is still waiting for regulatory permission
to start operations, said Cade's ruling recognizes the
shortcomings of Brazil's market structure, such as high
transactions costs. In September, ATS Brasil and parent company
Americas Trading Group filed a complaint before Cade, alleging
BM&FBovespa cut fees on cash equities trading and raised them
for clearing and settlement services to discourage competition.
Alkmin argued against BM&Bovespa's self-imposed remedies for
the deal.
"The problem is not competition, but the significant entry
barriers that the deal poses," Alkmin said as she prepared to
cast her vote on the deal in Brasilia. "By eliminating a
competitor in a different market, in this case Cetip in the
fixed income market, entry barriers will rise as a whole."
The entity resulting from the combination of BM&FBovespa and
Cetip is expected to generate some of the best operating
readings among global exchanges, with margins and profit growth
surpassing 70 percent and 10 percent a year, respectively,
according to UBS Securities estimates.
Fee-related income at the combined entity could rise to 50-
percent of revenues, from BM&FBovespa's current 20 percent, with
trading-related income representing the other 50 percent, UBS
analyst Frederic de Mariz said in a February client note.
($1 = 3.0949 reais)
(Additional reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr and Bruno
Federowski in São Paulo; Editing by David Gregorio and Lisa
Shumaker)