公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 9日 星期三

Brazil's Cetip rejected BM&FBovespa takeover offer due to value -CEO

SAO PAULO Dec 8 Brazil's Cetip SA rejected a takeover bid from BM&FBovespa SA, Latin America's largest exchange operator, because the unsolicited offer undervalued the company, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Cetip's chief executive, Gilson Finkelsztain, told journalists the Brazilian securities clearinghouse is not up for sale and has not received any other offers. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Editing by Leslie Adler)

