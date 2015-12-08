Brazil's Cetip rejected BM&FBovespa takeover offer due to value -CEO

BRIEF-Milestone Apartments REIT to be acquired by Starwood Capital Group
SAO PAULO Dec 8 Brazil's Cetip SA rejected a takeover bid from BM&FBovespa SA, Latin America's largest exchange operator, because the unsolicited offer undervalued the company, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
Cetip's chief executive, Gilson Finkelsztain, told journalists the Brazilian securities clearinghouse is not up for sale and has not received any other offers. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* Asta Funding- commencement of self-tender offer to purchase for cash up to 5.31 million shares of its common stock at purchase price of $10.35 per share
NEW YORK, Jan 19 Anthem Inc on Thursday said it extended the deadline for its acquisition of Cigna Corp by three months as it awaits a federal court ruling on the U.S. government's lawsuit to block the deal.