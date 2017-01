SAO PAULO Nov 3 BM&FBovespa SA, Latin America's largest bourse operator, is in preliminary talks with rival Cetip SA Mercados Organizados for a potential combination.

In a securities filing on Tuesday, BM&FBovespa said the talks would not necessarily result in a deal.

The two companies are working on a proposal that could be presented to their respective boards and then put to shareholders for approval, the filing said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Jason Neely)