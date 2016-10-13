Brazil antitrust watchdog demands more information on BM&FBovespa deal

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Oct 13 Brazil's antitrust watchdog CADE has declared the Brazilian bourse BM&FBovespa's 12.9 billion reais ($4 billion) acquisition of rival Cetip SA Mercados Organizados as a complex transaction that needs a more detailed analysis, both companies said in securities filings on Thursday.
CADE decided to ask for additional information on competition in the markets where the combined entity will operate, according to the filings. But the watchdog said there is no need to extend the 240-day period, which runs until the end of February, for analyzing the deal.
($1 = 3.2210 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Alan Crosby)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.