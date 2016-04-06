UPDATE 2-Brazil's Cetip agrees to BM&FBovespa offer, source says

(Adds company comments throughout)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer
SAO PAULO, April 6 Cetip SA Mercados Organizados
, Brazil's biggest securities clearinghouse, has
agreed on most terms of a revamped, unsolicited offer by bourse
BM&FBovespa SA, a source with direct knowledge of the
matter said on Wednesday.
The boards of both companies, which are based in São Paulo,
were expected to give their blessing to the deal within the
"next 48 hours," said the source, who requested anonymity
because the process is under way.
Following months of rumors and a failed preliminary bid,
Cetip rejected an unsolicited offer worth 10.8 billion reais
($2.9 billion) from BM&FBovespa on March 2, but authorized
financial advisers to pursue an improved deal.
A takeover will make BM&FBovespa the dominant exchange in
Brazil, controlling depositary and clearing activities for all
types of financial assets and sourcing investors with
proprietary market data. Cetip is Latin America's largest
depositary of financial securities with a vast over-the-counter,
fixed-income derivatives operation.
Shares in BM&FBovespa accelerated losses after the Reuters
report, closing 4.2 percent down at 14.97 reais. Cetip gained
1.3 percent to 41.17 reais, above the 41 real-a-share bid that
BM&FBovespa made in February.
O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper reported the combination
earlier on Wednesday, without citing how it obtained the
information. The resulting company from the takeover will create
a giant with about 40 billion reais in market capitalization.
Both Cetip and BM&FBovespa declined to comment.
The negotiations came after years of speculation that
BM&FBovespa could pursue an unsolicited takeover of Cetip to
grow in registration and custody of fixed-income and credit
market instruments, segments in which the bourse has failed to
gain market share.
According to Carlos Gómez-López, an analyst with HSBC
Securities in New York, a recent rally in Brazilian stocks and
the currency made the most recent BM&FBovespa takeover proposal
"more attractive for Cetip shareholders." He said that, under
such a proposal, they would receive 75 percent of the amount
offered in cash.
($1 = 3.6699 Brazilian reais)
(Editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis)