Brazil's BM&FBovespa buys Cetip, creates Latin America largest bourse

UPDATE 1-Syngenta sees no sale of ChemChina's Adama to get merger nod
* Says move beyond transgenic approach shows promise (Adds details on future organisation, planned biotech R&D push in China)
SAO PAULO, April 8 BM&FBovespa SA, Latin America's largest financial bourse, will buy rival Cetip SA Mercados Organizados, creating a giant with a market value of over $11 billion and growing regional presence spanning from Mexico to Chile.
Under terms of a revamped, unsolicited offer unveiled on Friday, BM&FBovespa agreed to pay Cetip shareholders 30.75 reais in cash and the equivalent of 0.8991 share of the São Paulo-based exchange, the companies said in a joint statement. The estimated value per share of Cetip would be around 45 reais, based on BM&FBovespa's Friday closing price, according to Thomson Reuters calculations.
Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing a source with direct knowledge of the matter, that Cetip has agreed to most terms of the offer. The boards of both companies were expected to give their blessing to the deal "within 48 hours," said the source. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Dan Grebler)
* Says move beyond transgenic approach shows promise (Adds details on future organisation, planned biotech R&D push in China)
* Bluescape Energy Partners reports 2.5 pct stake in NRG Energy Inc as of Jan 4 - SEC filing Source text: http://bit.ly/2ixgMZq Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain needs to participate in the European customs union to help retain EU trade, a car industry body said on Tuesday, warning that a return to World Trade Organisation tariffs would threaten the sector.