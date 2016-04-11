UPDATE 2-Brazil's BM&FBovespa seeks loan to fund cash part of $3.6 bln Cetip deal

(Adds details throughout)
SAO PAULO, April 11 Brazilian bourse BM&FBovespa
SA is arranging loan financing to fund part of the
12.9 billion reais ($3.6 billion) that rival Cetip SA Mercados
Organizados could cost, a sign that the cash portion
of the deal may increase.
BM&FBovespa Chief Executive Officer Edemir Pinto said at a
Monday news conference to announce the deal, which was reached
on Friday after markets closed, that about 75 percent of the
proposed amount could be paid in cash. However, that could rise
to 85 percent due to a provision to protect Cetip shareholders
from fluctuations in BM&FBovespa's stock price.
Pinto, who would run the combined entity, declined to
elaborate on terms of the loan financing deal. BM&FBovespa,
Latin America's largest financial bourse, is also using $1.2
billion in proceeds from the sale of a stake in longtime partner
CME Group Inc to fund the Cetip takeover.
Cetip is Latin America's No. 1 securities clearinghouse and
has a vast over-the-counter derivatives operation. BM&FBovespa
is also undertaking expansion in Mexico, Chile and Colombia,
where it recently bought or was negotiating the purchase of
minority stakes in those countries' respective exchange
operators.
Shares of both companies rose 2 percent on optimism that the
takeover would boost BM&FBovespa's dominant regional position,
controlling depositary and clearing activities for all types of
assets and sourcing investors with proprietary data.
Still, analysts such as HSBC Securities Inc's Carlos
Gómez-López expect tough regulatory scrutiny because the deal
would remove competition for BM&FBovespa in equity trading and
derivatives. Americas Trading System Brasil, a BM&FBovespa rival
in the equity segment, will request antitrust watchdog Cade to
investigate whether the deal infringes on competition rules.
Executives at the news conference said both companies
expected authorities and shareholders to approve the deal in due
time.
SWEETER TERMS
Reuters reported on Wednesday that Cetip had agreed to a
takeover after BM&FBovespa raised its bid.
Since October, when BM&FBovespa first publicly disclosed an
interest in Cetip, the management of both companies have
pondered the future of their businesses as Brazil struggles with
the harshest recession in more than a century and political
turmoil hampers capital markets activity.
Some of the sweetened features that won Cetip's approval for
the deal included interest rate-linked adjustments to the final
price, a cap and floor for BM&FBovespa shares in the stock
portion of the bid and a 250-million-real breakup fee.
"We discussed a tie-up for years, but it only happened after
our business models grew and turned more mature," Pinto said at
the news conference.
Cetip shareholders will own 12 percent of the new company
and get two new seats on BM&FBovespa's enlarged 13-strong board.
The boards of the São Paulo-based companies expect to approve
the transaction by May 17.
($1 = 3.5883 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Aluísio Alves and Guillermo Parra-Bernal;
Additional reporting by Priscila Jordão in São Paulo; Editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe and Lisa Von Ahn)