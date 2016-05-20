Cetip agrees to be acquired by Brazilian rival BM&FBovespa

SAO PAULO May 20 Shareholders in Cetip SA
Mercados Organizados, Latin America's largest
securities clearinghouse, agreed on Friday to a takeover by
Brazilian bourse BM&FBovespa SA, blessing the creation of a
regional giant with businesses from Mexico to Chile.
At a ballot that took place on Friday at the Rio de
Janeiro-based offices of Cetip, shareholders also decided to
drop a compulsory tender offer that could have had to be
launched prior to the acquisition by BM&FBovespa, according to a
securities filing. BM&FBovespa agreed to pay $3.6
billion for Cetip on April 8.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)