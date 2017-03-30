Brazil's BM&FBovespa proposes name change to 'B3' after Cetip takeover

SAO PAULO, March 30 BM&FBovespa SA
shareholders will vote next month on whether to rename the
Brazilian bourse to "B3 SA Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão" following its
takeover of rival clearinghouse Cetip SA Mercados Organizados
.
In a securities filing late on Wednesday, BM&FBovespa
convened ordinary and extraordinary shareholder meetings for
April 28 to decide on the name change as well as the number of
members on its board, how they are elected and other matters.
BM&FBovespa proposed on Wednesday to expand its board to 14
members from 11.
After repeated attempts by BM&FBovespa to buy Cetip, Latin
America's largest securities clearinghouse, the companies agreed
to a deal in April.
The takeover received regulatory approval last week,
granting BM&FBovespa almost full control of Brazil's market for
registration and custody of local fixed-income instruments and
over-the-counter derivatives.
The transaction has created the largest market structure
player in Latin America, with stakes in Mexican, Colombian,
Peruvian and Chilean counterparts.
(Reporting by Paula Laier and Bruno Federowski; Editing by Lisa
Von Ahn)