Brazil's BM&FBovespa mulls sharing Cetip cost savings with clients

SAO PAULO Feb 3 BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil's sole financial exchange, is considering passing along to clients part of the cost savings from the acquisition of rival clearinghouse Cetip SA Mercados Organizados.

In a Friday securities filing, BM&FBovespa said the matter was being discussed preliminarily and no decision had been made.

Newspaper Valor Econômico said earlier in the day, citing an investor letter from a fund manager, that BM&FBovespa could share up to 30 percent of the cost savings from Cetip's acquisition with clients. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Bernadette Baum)