Brazil's Cetip may boost payout or buy back shares -CFO

SAO PAULO Nov 8 Cetip SA Mercados Organizados is gauging options to pay more dividends or repurchase shares, as Latin America's largest securities clearinghouse is seeking ways to create more value to shareholders, Chief Financial Officer Francisco Carlos Gomes said on Friday.

Nothing has been decided yet, Gomes told investors at a conference call to discuss third-quarter earnings.
