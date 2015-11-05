Brazil's Cetip beats profit estimates on revenue, tax credits

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
SAO PAULO Nov 5 Net income at Cetip SA Mercados Organizados, Latin America's largest securities clearinghouse, beat estimates in the third quarter as robust revenue growth and hefty tax credits offset higher expenses in the loan liens unit.
São Paulo-based Cetip earned 130 million reais ($34.3 million) in profit last quarter, compared with 123 million reais estimated in a Reuters poll of seven analysts. Profit climbed 9.7 percent on a quarterly basis and soared 20 percent from a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Thursday.
($1 = 3.7909 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Ken Wills)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.