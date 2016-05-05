Brazil's Cetip beats estimates on revenue gains, expense controls

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
SAO PAULO May 5 Net income at Cetip SA Mercados Organizados, Latin America's largest securities depositary, beat first-quarter profit estimates as robust revenue growth in the securities unit and declining expenses offset the impact of higher taxes.
São Paulo-based Cetip earned 135.24 million reais ($38.2 million) in net income last quarter, slightly above the average consensus estimate of 133.8 million reais compiled by Thomson Reuters. Profit climbed 5.6 percent on a quarterly basis and 12 percent from a year earlier, according to a securities filing.
($1 = 3.5431 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves; Editing by Chris Reese)
