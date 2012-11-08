UPDATE 1-Brazil's Cetip misses profit forecast as expenses jump

* Net income of 63.1 mln reais misses forecast
* Expenses grow faster than revenue in quarter
* EBITDA margin falls on outsourcing expenses
SAO PAULO, Nov 8 Profit at Cetip SA Mercados
Organizados, Latin America's largest securities
clearinghouse, fell for the second straight quarter after
expenses outgrew revenue amid a rough period for the nation's
bond and credit markets.
São Paulo-based Cetip reported third-quarter net income of
63.1 million reais ($31 million), down 0.7 percent from the
prior three months, according to a securities filing on
Thursday. Profit fell short of analysts' estimates of 64.1
million reais in a Reuters poll.
Sales, general and administrative expenses jumped 12.3
percent on a sequential basis, driven by a rise in the cost of
outsourced services. Cetip and BM&FBovespa SA, the
country's largest bourse, which for several quarters beat
earnings estimates thanks to stringent cost controls, are
suffering from rising prices for services in Latin America's
largest economy.
Expenses totaled 80.9 million reais in the three months
through Sept. 30, the highest level since the fourth quarter of
2010. Headcount rose by about 10 percent over the past year as
Cetip implemented its over-the-counter derivatives central
counterparty and a trading platform for local corporate notes.
Net revenue rose 3.5 percent to 200.9 million reais, more
than forecast in the poll, after income from custody and
registration of securities climbed 3.6 percent. Yet flagging
demand for automobile loans weighed on Cetip's income from the
sale of liens on auto loans - which grew 5.1 percent
sequentially thanks to more resilient pricing in that segment.
Still, in the custody and registration segment, pricing
conditions continued to deteriorate, although at a less-rapid
pace. Average prices for registration of fixed income securities
rose by 1 cent to 0.11 reais, compared with a 2 cent decline in
fees charged for derivatives to an average of 0.05 reais.
Custody fees remained stable at 0.07 reais in the quarter.
Average daily volumes for registration of auto liens fell
for the fourth straight quarter. Sales deductions kept rising,
in a bearish signal that the company is charging clients less on
services as demand for financial securities remains stagnant in
Brazil.
Banks in Brazil are scaling down vehicle financing this year
after defaults in the segment hit a record high. Cetip's
financing unit depends heavily on loans in the segment because
it registers them and sells specific, customized data on their
value to banks.
Cetip's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization, a measure of operational profitability, rose 1.4
percent from the prior quarter to 144.2 million reais - slightly
below the 142.7 million reais estimate in the poll. EBITDA, as
the indicator is known, rose 1.1 percent from the same period a
year earlier.
EBITDA fell to 71.8 percent of net revenue in the third
quarter, from a so-called EBITDA margin of 73.5 percent in the
second quarter.
Management is scheduled to discuss third-quarter results on
a conference call on Friday.
Cetip shares were up 2.7 percent at 24.15 reais on Thursday.