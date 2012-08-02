版本:
Profit at Brazil's Cetip misses analysts' estimates

SAO PAULO Aug 2 Cetip, Brazil's largest securities clearinghouse, reported on Thursday second-quarter net income of 63.51 million reais ($31 million,) compared with 60.04 million reais a year earlier.

The company was expected to earn 68.8 million reais in the quarter, according to the average estimate of nine analysts in a Reuters poll.

