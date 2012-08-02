UPDATE 1-Brazil auto market woes weigh on Cetip's profit

* Profit falls sequentially, misses forecasts

* EBITDA stalls as expenses outpace revenues

* Signals impact of auto market woes on liens

SAO PAULO, Aug 2 An abrupt drop in demand for vehicle financing in Brazil and growing expenses weighed on second-quarter profit at clearinghouse Cetip, in the latest indication that years of red-hot credit expansion are taking a toll on some of the nation's main financial companies.

The company earned 63.51 million reais ($31 million) in the second quarter, down 11 percent from the first three months, according to a securities filing on Thursday. Profit rose 5.8 percent from 60.04 million reais a year earlier.

Profit came in below the 68.8 million reais average estimate made by nine analysts in a Reuters poll. Investors tend to use quarter-on-quarter comparisons more to spot revenue and operational trends that are harder to assess with annual data.

Banks in Brazil are scaling down vehicle financing this year after defaults on the segment rose to a record. Cetip's financing unit depends heavily on loans in the segment because it registers them and sells specific, customized data on their value to banks.

Net revenue rose 4.6 percent on a sequential basis, to an all-time high of 194.1 million reais. Yet, those gains were offset by a 10 percent jump in operating expenses to 74.9 million reais as payroll spending and executive compensation rose.

The poll estimate for net revenue was 196.7 million reais. Cetip missed estimates for the indicator for a second straight quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue at the so-called financing unit rose a meager 0.4 percent from the first quarter as a result of a 12.5 percent slump in the total of vehicles financed in the country, the filing said. Auto sales fell 0.3 percent in the quarter.

In Cetip's traditional segment of registration and custody of fixed-income securities, revenue rose roughly 15 percent from a year earlier, while sales of liens on auto loans at the financing unit fell about 9 percent, the analysts said.

The company spent 28 million reais in debt-servicing and other non-operating items, 19 percent more than the 23.6 million reais of the first quarter. The so-called financial income, however, dropped 18 percent from a year earlier as record-low interest rates in Brazil helped slash the cost of borrowing for the company.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a measure of operational profitability known as EBITDA, edged up a modest 0.4 percent to 142.6 million reais from the prior three months.

EBITDA beat the 141.5 million reais estimate in the Reuters poll. The indicator rose 5.1 percent from the same quarter a year ago.

In the second quarter, EBITDA fell to 73.5 percent of revenue, compared with a so-called EBITDA margin of 76.5 percent in the first quarter. The EBITDA margin rose slightly from 73.4 percent a year earlier.

Management will discuss second-quarter earnings at a conference call with investors on Friday.