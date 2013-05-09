版本:
Brazil's Cetip beats first-quarter net income estimates

SAO PAULO May 9 Brazilian securities clearinghouse Cetip SA Mercados Organizados posted first-quarter net income of 80.1 million reais ($40 million), according to a securities filing on Thursday.

Profit at São Paulo-based Cetip beat the average 72.2 million reais forecast of six analysts in a Thomson Reuters poll.

