UPDATE 1-Cetip warns of slowing growth as Brazil woes persist

* Growth to slow after years of explosive expansion
* Cetip sees credit market to improve by year-end
* Second-quarter net fell 11 pct, missed estimates
* Auto loan woes hampered revenue at liens division
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, Aug 3 Brazilian securities
clearinghouse Cetip will likely grow at a slower pace
after several years of robust expansion as the country's credit
markets recover from a surge in defaults, an abrupt economic
downturn and tighter conditions for borrowers, executives said
on Friday.
The São Paulo-based company, which reported a second-quarter
profit decline as woes in vehicle financing hampered sales of
liens, has "felt the pinch of the more difficult conditions in
the credit markets," Chief Executive Luiz Fernando Fleury said
on a conference call.
As the Brazilian economy recuperates from its steepest
slowdown in three years, activity in the bond and loan markets
will gain traction, hopefully by year-end, Fleury said. As such,
investors should see 2012 as a "year of transition" in which
revenue growth should stabilize at more normal trends.
Fleury and Chief Financial Officer Francisco Carlos Gomes,
who was also present on the call, declined to provide estimates
on expected performance of Cetip's top two business lines --
registration and custody of securities, and the sale of liens on
loans.
Cetip earned 63.51 million reais ($31 million) in the
quarter, down 11 percent from the first three months. Profit
came in below the 68.8 million reais average estimate made by
nine analysts in a Reuters poll.
The message by management probably underscores the specter
of competition with BM&FBovespa, the country's sole
listed exchange company, and flagging conditions in bank lending
that are likely to persist for a few more quarters.
The company had to undertake price reductions for some
product lines during the quarter, in a development that is
eroding earnings visibility for Cetip, analysts said.
"In our view, Cetip will have to be more proactive in
offering more services and discounts for volumes, which could be
a drag to profitability," said Marcelo Henriques, a financial
analyst with BTG Pactual.
Henriques cut his price target for Cetip shares over the
next 12 months to 30 reais from 36 reais previously, citing the
threat of competition in the short term and the more difficult
conditions in its financing unit.
PRICE DEDUCTIONS A QUESTION
Shares in Cetip gained 1.5 percent to 25 reais on Friday,
trailing gains in the benchmark Bovespa stock index that
reached about 2.6 percent in mid-morning trading.
Banks in Brazil are scaling down vehicle financing this year
after defaults on the segment rose to a record. Cetip's
financing unit depends heavily on loans in the segment because
it registers them and sells specific, customized data on their
value to banks.
Net revenue rose 4.6 percent on a sequential basis, to an
all-time high of 194.1 million reais. Yet those gains were
offset by a 10 percent jump in operating expenses to 74.9
million reais as payroll spending and executive compensation
rose.
The poll estimate for net revenue was 196.7 million reais.
Cetip missed estimates for the indicator for a second straight
quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data.
A surge in sales deductions that for some items reached 80
percent sparked concerns that some price concessions for
transactions of a significant volume are already taking place.
Neither Fleury nor Gomes provided a clear trend for prices, but
acknowledged that the company recently set up a new settlement
term for banks to book transactions at more favorable fees.
Revenue at the so-called financing unit rose a meager 0.4
percent from the first quarter as a result of a 12.5 percent
slump in the total of vehicles financed in the country, the
filing said. Auto sales fell 0.3 percent in the quarter.
In Cetip's traditional segment of registration and custody
of fixed-income securities, revenue rose roughly 15 percent from
a year earlier, while sales of liens on auto loans at the
financing unit fell about 9 percent.