UPDATE 1-Cetip warns of slowing growth as Brazil woes persist

* Growth to slow after years of explosive expansion

* Cetip sees credit market to improve by year-end

* Second-quarter net fell 11 pct, missed estimates

* Auto loan woes hampered revenue at liens division

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, Aug 3 Brazilian securities clearinghouse Cetip will likely grow at a slower pace after several years of robust expansion as the country's credit markets recover from a surge in defaults, an abrupt economic downturn and tighter conditions for borrowers, executives said on Friday.

The São Paulo-based company, which reported a second-quarter profit decline as woes in vehicle financing hampered sales of liens, has "felt the pinch of the more difficult conditions in the credit markets," Chief Executive Luiz Fernando Fleury said on a conference call.

As the Brazilian economy recuperates from its steepest slowdown in three years, activity in the bond and loan markets will gain traction, hopefully by year-end, Fleury said. As such, investors should see 2012 as a "year of transition" in which revenue growth should stabilize at more normal trends.

Fleury and Chief Financial Officer Francisco Carlos Gomes, who was also present on the call, declined to provide estimates on expected performance of Cetip's top two business lines -- registration and custody of securities, and the sale of liens on loans.

Cetip earned 63.51 million reais ($31 million) in the quarter, down 11 percent from the first three months. Profit came in below the 68.8 million reais average estimate made by nine analysts in a Reuters poll.

The message by management probably underscores the specter of competition with BM&FBovespa, the country's sole listed exchange company, and flagging conditions in bank lending that are likely to persist for a few more quarters.

The company had to undertake price reductions for some product lines during the quarter, in a development that is eroding earnings visibility for Cetip, analysts said.

"In our view, Cetip will have to be more proactive in offering more services and discounts for volumes, which could be a drag to profitability," said Marcelo Henriques, a financial analyst with BTG Pactual.

Henriques cut his price target for Cetip shares over the next 12 months to 30 reais from 36 reais previously, citing the threat of competition in the short term and the more difficult conditions in its financing unit.

PRICE DEDUCTIONS A QUESTION

Shares in Cetip gained 1.5 percent to 25 reais on Friday, trailing gains in the benchmark Bovespa stock index that reached about 2.6 percent in mid-morning trading.

Banks in Brazil are scaling down vehicle financing this year after defaults on the segment rose to a record. Cetip's financing unit depends heavily on loans in the segment because it registers them and sells specific, customized data on their value to banks.

Net revenue rose 4.6 percent on a sequential basis, to an all-time high of 194.1 million reais. Yet those gains were offset by a 10 percent jump in operating expenses to 74.9 million reais as payroll spending and executive compensation rose.

The poll estimate for net revenue was 196.7 million reais. Cetip missed estimates for the indicator for a second straight quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data.

A surge in sales deductions that for some items reached 80 percent sparked concerns that some price concessions for transactions of a significant volume are already taking place. Neither Fleury nor Gomes provided a clear trend for prices, but acknowledged that the company recently set up a new settlement term for banks to book transactions at more favorable fees.

Revenue at the so-called financing unit rose a meager 0.4 percent from the first quarter as a result of a 12.5 percent slump in the total of vehicles financed in the country, the filing said. Auto sales fell 0.3 percent in the quarter.

In Cetip's traditional segment of registration and custody of fixed-income securities, revenue rose roughly 15 percent from a year earlier, while sales of liens on auto loans at the financing unit fell about 9 percent.