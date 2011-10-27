UPDATE 2-Ceva raises 2011 outlook on smartphone chip demand

* Q3 revenue $14.8 mln versus $14.4 mln I/B/E/S view

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.26 vs $0.21 forecast

* Expects 2011 EPS ex-items of $0.90-$0.94

* Ceva shares up 18 pct on Nasdaq (Adds Q4, 2011 forecast, share reaction)

By Tova Cohen

TEL AVIV, Oct 27 - Israeli mobile chip company Ceva Inc raised its 2011 forecast for the third time as growing demand for smartphones, feature phones and tablets led to better-than-expected third-quarter earnings.

Its shares were up 17.9 percent at $33.03 in early Nasdaq trading on Thursday.

Ceva now expects 2011 revenue to rise between 30 and 33 percent and earnings per share excluding exceptionals to jump by 61 to 68 percent.

Companies such as Intel , Broadcom , Spreadtrum and ST Ericsson (ERICb.ST) license Ceva's technology to build chips known as digital signal processors (DSP).

Ceva is benefiting from soaring sales of smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S2 and the Droid Charge, which use its technology through suppliers such as Intel and ST Ericsson.

Ceva is also gaining customers in the wireless infrastructure and smart grid markets, continuing its expansion beyond handsets. Ceva announced a licensing agreement with a Chinese chip vendor for an application processor, the first time it is entering this sector.

"Ceva's strong third-quarter performance reflects the continued strength of our cellular baseband presence, as shipment volumes of Ceva-powered products increased for the 11th consecutive quarter," CEO Gideon Wertheizer said in a statement.

Diluted earnings per share excluding one-time items reached 26 cents, up from 14 cents a year earlier. Revenue jumped 39 percent to $14.8 million.

Ceva had been expected to earn 21 cents a share excluding items on revenue of $14.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Ceva said it expects 2011 revenue of $58.5 million to $59.5 million, up from its estimate in July of $57 million to $59 million, and EPS excluding exceptionals of 90 to 94 cents, up from a forecast of 82 to 88 cents.

For the fourth quarter it sees revenue of $14.2 million to $15.2 million, up 9 to 17 percent from a year earlier, and EPS-ex-items of 20-24 cents, up 5 to 26 percent. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by David Hulmes and Erica Billingham)