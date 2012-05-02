版本:
BRIEF-Ceva Q2, 2012 outlook

May 2 Ceva Inc :

* Sees 2012 rev $57.2-$61.2 mln, non-GAAP EPS $0.87-$0.99

* 2012 revenue view $63.8 mln, non-GAAP EPS $1.02 -Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 revenue $13-$14 mln, non-GAAP EPS $0.15-$0.17

* Q2 revenue view $14.6 mln, non-gaap eps $0.22 -Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CEO: We are capable of powering 1.7 billion devices in three years vs 1 billion in 2011

