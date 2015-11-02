Ceva sees Q4 profit doubling as Q3 earnings top estimates

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
JERUSALEM Nov 2 Israeli mobile chip designer Ceva Inc said it expects its fourth-quarter profit to double amid strong demand for its high-speed LTE chips for mobile devices.
Ceva on Monday forecast earnings per share of 16 to 18 cents in the October to December period, compared with 8 cents a year earlier. It projects revenue to rise to $15-$16 million from $13.8 million.
The company reported third-quarter EPS of 22 cents per diluted share, versus 12 cents a year earlier and well above analysts' expectations of 16 cents. Revenue grew 15 percent to a record $16.2 million.
"This ... achievement is a direct consequence of our LTE market share gain strategy and the continued expansion of our licensee base into new and lucrative markets," said Chief Executive Gideon Wertheizer. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.