UPDATE 1-Israel's Ceva sees higher 2016 revenue as Q4 meets estimates

GSK grabs Astra executive to replace exiting pharma head
LONDON, Jan 19 GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday that Abbas Hussain, its global head of pharmaceuticals, is leaving the company and will be replaced by Luke Miels from AstraZeneca.
* Q4 adjusted EPS $0.17 vs $0.17 forecast
* Q4 revenue $16.1 mln vs $15.7 mln forecast
* Sees 2016 revenue at record $63-$70 mln
* Sees Q1 revenue $15.8-$16.8 mln, adj EPS $0.15-$0.17 (Adds Q1 and 2016 outlook, share reaction)
JERUSALEM, Feb 3 Israeli mobile chip designer Ceva Inc forecast on Wednesday sales growth of up to 18 percent in 2016, after a strong fourth quarter boosted by higher licensing and royalty revenue for chips used in cars, drones, smartphones and cameras.
Ceva said in a conference call with analysts it expected record revenue of $63-$70 million this year, a rise of 6 to 18 percent from $59.5 million last year. Analysts expect $65.9 million this year, according to Thomson One I/B/E/S.
The company earned 17 cents a share (EPS) excluding one-time items in the October-December period, up from 8 cents a share a year earlier. Revenue rose 16 percent to $16.1 million.
The company was forecast to earn 17 cents a share ex-items on revenue of $15.7 million and Ceva itself in November had projected EPS of 16-18 cents and revenue of $15-$16 million.
In 2015, Ceva signed a record 47 licensing deals.
"We are entering 2016 with a healthy industry backdrop for royalty growth, a stronger-than-ever licensing pipeline and a compelling product portfolio that is exceptionally well positioned to address the key technology trends driving the mobile, consumer and automotive industries," said Ceva Chief Executive Gideon Wertheizer.
Ceva anticipates first-quarter revenue of $15.8-$16.8 million, up from $13.8 million in the same period in 2015. It sees adjusted EPS of 15 to 17 cents, versus 8 cents last year.
In morning trading in New York, Ceva's shares were 5.8 percent lower at $21.43. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Mark Potter)
LONDON, Jan 19 GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday that Abbas Hussain, its global head of pharmaceuticals, is leaving the company and will be replaced by Luke Miels from AstraZeneca.
* Samsung says it is pleased Lee does not have to be detained
* Final CIMZIA (Certolizumab Pegol) phase 3 trial meets primary efficacy endpoint in patients with moderate-to-severe chronic Plaque Psoriasis