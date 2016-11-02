Israel's Ceva Q3 profit beats estimates, sees strong Q4

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
JERUSALEM, Nov 2 (Reuters) -
* Israeli chip designer Ceva reported on Wednesday a rise in profit and record revenue in the third quarter, during which it signed 13 new license agreements.
* Ceva projected fourth quarter revenue of $18.5 million-$19.5 million versus $16.1 million in the same period a year ago, and earnings per share ex-items of 24-26 cents vs 17 cents a year earlier.
* Analysts on average expect Ceva to earn 23 cents on revenue of $18.4 million in the fourth quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/
* Ceva earned 24 cents per share excluding one-time items in the third quarter, up from 22 cents a year earlier and beating analysts' estimate of 22 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* The company reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly revenue to $17.8 million versus analysts' average estimate of $17.6 million.
* Ceva said it expects to report for all of 2016 revenue growth of 18 percent, and more than 60 percent growth in adjusted earnings per share. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
