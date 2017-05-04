Israel's Ceva Q1 profit and revenue up, meets estimates

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
TEL AVIV May 4 Israeli chip designer Ceva reported on Thursday a rise in profit and revenue in the first quarter, during which it completed 11 license agreements, including five in China.
Ceva earned 28 cents per share excluding one-time items in the quarter, up from 17 cents a year earlier. It reported a 29 percent rise in quarterly revenue to $21.3 million.
Analysts on average expected Ceva to earn 28 cents a share on revenue of $21 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/.
"Our strongest licensing quarter in the company's history helped to deliver a fifth record revenue quarter in succession," Ceva CEO Gideon Wertheizer said.
The company's customers shipped a record 352 million chips based on Ceva's technology, resulting in 50 percent royalty revenue growth. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.