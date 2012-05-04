UPDATE 1-Ceva Logistics files for IPO of up to $400 mln

* To list shares on NYSE under symbol "CEVL"
May 4 Ceva Logistics, majority owned by Apollo
Global Management LLC, filed with U.S. regulators on
Friday to raise up to $400 million in an initial public offering
of its common stock.
The United Kingdom-based company told the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that it
intends to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol
"CEVL."
The company is the world's second largest non-asset based
supply chain management company, as measured by 2011 revenue,
according to the regulatory filing.
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company or
stockholders planned to sell or their expected price.
IPOs in the logistics industry are picking up after a long
drought. Linc Logistics, which had initially filed for an IPO in
June 2010, renewed the process last week.
Apollo bought the logistics division of TNT NV, the
predecessor of Dutch global express company TNT Express
, in 2006 for $1.9 billion and renamed it Ceva.
In 2007, Ceva bought Houston-based freight management group
EGL Inc for $2 billion.
Apollo Management holds a 91.3 percent stake in Ceva, which
generated a net loss of $358 million, on revenue of $9.6
million.
Ceva has been posting net losses due to its debt burden,
which amounted to $3.08 billion after a refinancing earlier this
year.
In February, Ceva completed a debt-to-equity swap that
eliminated about 860 million pounds ($1.39 billion) in debt.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.