CEZ files complaint with EU against Bulgarian regulators

BRIEF-C-Com reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PRAGUE, March 29 Czech electricity producer CEZ has filed a complaint with the European Commission against Bulgarian authorities' decision to take steps toward rescinding the firm's licence in the Balkan country, the company said on Friday.
"We have repeatedly faced negative interventions from the side of Bulgarian institutions," Tomas Pleskac, head of CEZ's distribution and foreign activities, said in a statement.
Bulgaria's energy regulator has launched a process to revoke the distribution licences of CEZ, accusing the company of breaking public procurement laws by subcontracting suppliers without holding public tenders. CEZ has denied wrongdoing.
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Revenue for three months ended February 28, 2017 was $5.1 million, representing a 2% decrease over prior quarter's revenue of $5.2 million
LONDON, April 13 U.S. Treasury yields tumbled on Thursday and were on track for the biggest weekly decline since late 2015 after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would like to see interest rates stay low, while inflows into bonds drained life from stocks.