版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 2日 星期一 17:46 BJT

CEZ receives bids for nuke plant expansion

PRAGUE, July 2 Czech power utility CEZ said on Monday it received bids to build nuclear reactors from France's Areva, Toshiba Corp unit Westinghouse and Russia's Atomstroyexport.

The country's largest procurement deal, worth roughly $10 billion, the tender includes building two new blocs at the Temelin power plant which currently has two 1,000 MW units.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐