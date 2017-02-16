版本:
Fertilizer maker CF Industries welcomes possible US border tax

Feb 16 U.S.-based CF Industries Holdings Inc , the third-largest global nitrogen fertilizer producer, would welcome a U.S. border tax on imports, as it would mirror conditions the company already faces selling into other markets, Chief Executive Tony Will said on Thursday.

A House Republican plan would cut corporate income tax to 20 percent from 35 percent, exclude export revenue from taxable income and impose a 20 percent tax on imports. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)
