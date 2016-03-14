Fertilizer maker OCI to sell Natgasoline stake to Consolidated

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs halving workforce in london to about 3,000 - Handelsblatt
* Goldman Sachs halving its workforce in london to about 3,000 employees, re-organizing operations in Frankfurt- Handelsblatt Further company coverage:
March 14 Netherlands-based OCI NV has agreed to sell to Consolidated Energy Limited a 50 percent stake in Natgasoline LLC, a sale that alters a larger deal between OCI and U.S. fertilizer producer CF Industries Inc, CF said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
CF will have an option to buy up to 50 percent of Natgasoline, a methanol project in Texas.
In August, CF said it would buy OCI's North American and European fertilizer plants to become the biggest publicly traded nitrogen player. The $6-billion deal included a 45 percent interest in Natgasoline plus an option to buy the remaining interest. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Chris Reese)
CHICAGO, Jan 18 The U.S. government's bankruptcy watchdog objected on Wednesday to certain parts of Peabody Energy Corp's plan to slash $5 billion of debt and exit Chapter 11, calling a proposed $240 million in transaction fees "exorbitant," court papers showed.